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IDF Says Airstrikes Hit Key Iranian Petrochemical Facility in Shiraz, Missile Site in Northwest
Petrochemical plant in Shiraz targeted by iDF. (Screenshot: X)

IDF Says Airstrikes Hit Key Iranian Petrochemical Facility in Shiraz, Missile Site in Northwest

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2026

The Israeli Air Force carried out a wide-scale wave of strikes in Iran on Monday, targeting a petrochemical plant in Shiraz used to produce materials for explosives and ballistic missile development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the facility manufactured nitric acid, described as an essential component in the production of explosives and in processes tied to ballistic missile development. The military said the site was among the few remaining facilities in Iran capable of producing critical chemical components for such purposes.

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The IDF said the strike followed earlier attacks on other major petrochemical facilities, including what it described as Iran’s largest petrochemical complex as well as a separate site in Mahshahr. With those strikes, the military said more than 85% of Iran’s petrochemical export capacity has been rendered inoperable.

Separately, the IDF said it struck a large-scale ballistic missile system site in northwestern Iran as part of the same operation.

The damage to the targeted infrastructure is expected to disrupt Iran’s ability to manufacture key components for its missile program, which it said is used to target Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

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