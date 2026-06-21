IDF Says Gaza Strikes Killed Hamas Financiers and Al Jazeera Cameraman Who Was a Sniper 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it killed two senior terrorist operatives in southern Gaza last week who allegedly helped transfer more than half a billion shekels to Hamas, while also identifying an Al Jazeera cameraman killed in a separate strike as a Hamas sniper.

According to the military, Hussein Qadra and Muhammad Farra, operatives in the military wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were involved in a financial infrastructure used to move funds into the Gaza Strip.

🔴ELIMINATED: Hussein Qadra and Mohammed Farra, operatives in the military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Qadra, who headed the network together with Farra, acted under the direction of Hamas leadership and facilitated the transfer of over half a billion NIS to Hamas’… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 21, 2026

The IDF said the network operated under Hamas direction and facilitated the transfer of more than half a billion shekels to the group’s military wing.

Qadra and Farra allegedly managed the operation together. The military said the network relied on dozens of couriers and money exchangers operating in Turkey and Gaza to move funds.

According to the IDF, the money was used to pay Hamas operatives and finance attacks.

The announcement came as Al Jazeera reported Saturday that six people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, including one of its cameramen.

Responding to the report, the IDF said the cameraman, Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah, was also a member of Hamas’s military wing.

The military said Washah was killed in a strike in the Bureij area alongside two other Hamas operatives.

“Alongside his work as an Al Jazeera photojournalist in recent years, Washah was an operative in Hamas’s military wing. In recent months, he advanced sniper attack plans and additional terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF says in a statement.