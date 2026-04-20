IDF Says It Will Take Action Against Soldier Who Destroyed Jesus Statue in Southern Lebanon 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it will investigate and take disciplinary action against a soldier who was filmed destroying a statue of Jesus in the Christian village of Debl in southern Lebanon, confirming the incident after footage circulated online.

The military stated the video, initially questioned by some viewers, was authentic and showed conduct that violated its standards. “The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s behavior is completely contrary to the values expected of its fighters. Steps against those involved will be taken in accordance with the findings.”

Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great… https://t.co/U6P3x8KWBb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 19, 2026

The incident occurred in Debl, located in the central sector of southern Lebanon, according to the IDF. The military said it would also work to repair the damage caused. “At the same time, the command will work to assist the village community in returning the statue to its place.’“

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the act in a Monday morning post on X, calling it “grave and disgraceful.” He added, “This shameful action is completely contrary to our values. We apologize for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt.”

The spokesman for the Catholic Church in Israel, attorney Wadie Abunassar, told Ynet he was shocked upon seeing the footage and initially hoped it was not real. “I prayed it wasn’t real. The aggression in the image and what emerges from the footage is very severe and disturbing. There are things you don’t do – this was truly revolting.”

Abunassar said he expects the IDF to take disciplinary measures against the soldier involved.