IDF Says Strike Eliminated Hamas Financial Network Chief and Deputy

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday that it had killed Khader Jamasi, identified as the head of Hamas’ fund transfer network, along with his deputy, Muhammad Harazin, in an operation targeting the group’s financial infrastructure in Gaza.

In a post on X, the IDF said Jamasi and Harazin served as central figures in Hamas’ financial operations and were responsible for transferring large sums of money to the organization’s military wing.

🔴ELIMINATED: Khader Jamasi, the head of Hamas' funds transfer network, along with his deputy, Muhammad Harazin, both served as key funds operatives for Hamas in Gaza. The terrorists managed to transfer tens of millions of dollars to Hamas’ military wing in Gaza through a… pic.twitter.com/uxt0MIQzav — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 10, 2026

According to the military, the two men operated a network of money exchangers across Gaza that facilitated the movement of funds to Hamas. The IDF said the network handled tens of millions of dollars that were ultimately directed to the group’s military activities.

The military said the operation relied on a “network of dozens of money exchangers operating throughout the Strip.”

“These funds enabled the Hamas terrorist organization to continue paying salaries to its terrorists, supporting the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

The announcement comes as Israeli forces continue operations against Hamas infrastructure following the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025. The IDF has stated that it remains engaged in efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and has reported the killing of multiple Hamas members, including senior figures.

Israel maintains that Hamas has failed to meet the requirements of the US-backed 20-point plan because the organization has repeatedly refused to disarm.

Several senior Hamas military leaders have been killed in Israeli strikes in recent months. In late May 2026, Mohammed Odeh, who had recently been appointed commander of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in a precise Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

Earlier in May 2026, an Israeli strike in Gaza City killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who had previously served as the head of Hamas’s military wing in Gaza.

The IDF said Jamasi and Harazin played a key role in sustaining Hamas’ military operations through the transfer of funds inside the Gaza Strip.