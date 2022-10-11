Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IDF Soldier Killed in West Bank Shooting
Illustrative: Israeli soldiers patrol in the West Bank city of Hebron. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel Defense Forces
IDF
West Bank
Shavei Shomron
Palestinians
shooting
attack

IDF Soldier Killed in West Bank Shooting

The Media Line Staff
10/11/2022

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was shot dead Tuesday near the northern West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, while guarding an annual Sukkot march by settlers in the area.

The soldier, who has not yet been named, was sustained upper body wounds in the shooting. He was treated at the scene of the attack and then taken to Meir Medical Center in the central city of Kfar Saba, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary military investigation into the attack suggests that gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle at the location of the troops before fleeing.

According to Israeli media reports, IDF troops entered several Palestinians villages in the vicinity to search for the suspected gunman who fled scene of the attack.

A Palestinian militant group called the Lion’s Den has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.