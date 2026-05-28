IDF Soldier Rotem Yanai Killed in Hezbollah Drone Strike on Northern Israel Military Compound  

An Israeli soldier was killed, and two reservists were wounded when an explosive drone struck a military compound in Moshav Shomera, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday, amid continuing Hezbollah drone attacks in northern Israel.

The IDF identified the soldier as Sgt. Rotem Yanai, 20, of Binyamina-Givat Ada, a welfare noncommissioned officer in the Givati Brigade. According to the military, the two reservists wounded in the attack sustained serious and moderate injuries and were evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

The military said the drone strike occurred as attacks involving enemy unmanned aircraft continued in and around the Shomera area in recent days. The explosive drone struck a military facility inside the moshav while Yanai was making her way to a protected area, where she was killed.

Yanai is the 24th Israeli fatality since Hezbollah began launching attacks against Israel as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

She is survived by her parents, Hili and Tal, and her brothers, Dor and Aviad. Yanai studied at the Kramim school in her community, where she focused on theater studies, and was active in the Gefen troop of the local Scouts movement.

Friends and acquaintances described her as a young woman with humor and self-confidence who treated those around her with sensitivity and care.

Defense Minister Israel Katz offered condolences to Yanai’s family and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers.

“Rotem dedicated her service with devotion to assisting soldiers and fighters who have been battling on all fronts over the past two years,” Katz said.

Referring to the fighting along Israel’s northern border, Katz said Israeli troops continued operating against the Hezbollah terrorist organization to defend civilians in northern communities.

“Hezbollah has paid, is paying, and will continue to pay a heavy price for its criminal acts against the State of Israel and its citizens,” he said.