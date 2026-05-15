IDF Soldier Sgt. Negev Dagan Killed by Hezbollah Mortar Fire in Southern Lebanon 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Friday that Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan, 20, of the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, was killed by Hezbollah mortar fire in southern Lebanon.

Dagan, who served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion and was from the southern community of Dekel, was struck by a mortar shell fired by Hezbollah at troops in southern Lebanon at around 10 p.m. Thursday. He was declared dead at the scene, the military said.

The announcement came as a third round of negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives was held in Washington, where US officials said the discussions focused on advancing talks between the sides.

Peace negotiations between Israel and Lebanon concluded Thursday after eight hours of talks at the State Department in Washington, DC. A US State Department official described the discussions as constructive and said negotiations would continue.

“We had a full day of productive and positive talks that lasted from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. We look forward to continuing this tomorrow and hope to have more to share then,” the official said.

At the same time, the military said its air defense systems intercepted a Hezbollah rocket fired toward northern Israel on Friday morning.