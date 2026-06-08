IDF Spokesperson Says US Helped Intercept Iranian Missiles, Iran Violated Ceasefire To ‘Buy Time’

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that it coordinated defensive operations with the US military during recent missile attacks from Iran, as Israeli forces continued strikes against Iranian military infrastructure and prepared for the possibility of additional days of fighting.

During a briefing, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Brigadier General Effii Defrin addressed the latest developments with Iran and accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire.

“Iran allegedly connects the IDF strike in Dahieh to its attack, it violated the two-month ceasefire yesterday with its fire toward Israel. This may indicate the Iranians’ inability to sign an agreement with the Americans, and to buy time they violated the ceasefire,” Defrin said.

Addressing cooperation with Washington, Defrin said: “We coordinated with CENTCOM [US Central Command] also in defense. They took part in the interceptions yesterday.”

According to the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has spoken three times with CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

The military also announced that dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets completed a large-scale operation targeting Iran’s strategic air defense network. An IDF spokesperson said Iran had recently deployed defense systems in multiple locations as part of efforts to restore detection and defense capabilities that had previously been damaged. The strikes destroyed those systems and, according to the military, expanded the Israeli Air Force’s operational freedom in Iranian airspace.

Overnight, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck nine Iranian air defense systems in western and central Iran. On Monday morning, the Israeli Air Force also targeted three factories at a petrochemical complex in southwest Iran.

The IDF said it is preparing for at least several more days of fighting and is also ready for the possibility of a longer conflict.

As of Monday noon, Iran had launched at least 20 ballistic missiles at Israel, according to the military. The IDF said the missiles were either intercepted or landed in open areas.

The IDF also reported that Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired two ballistic missiles at Israel on Monday morning. According to the IDF, one missile was intercepted and the second did not reach Israeli territory.