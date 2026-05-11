IDF Staff Sgt. Alexander Globenyov Killed by Hezbollah Drone Near Lebanon Border

The Israeli military on Monday cleared for publication that Staff Sgt. (Res.) Alexander Globenyov, 47, of Petah Tikva, was killed near the Lebanon border after explosive drones launched from Lebanon detonated inside Israeli territory in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described as another Hezbollah violation of ceasefire understandings.

Globenyov served as a lead vehicle driver in the 6924 Transporters Battalion. According to the military, he was killed when one of several drones exploded near the border area during the attack.

His mother, Flora Globnyov, described her son in an interview with Ynet studio as “a very good person.”

“He was my only son, I have no one now. He had golden hands. He was an athlete. We came to Israel in 1996,” she said. “They told us it happened at the border; he was at the base. We spoke two days ago for the last time. I was afraid. I was in touch with him, and he said everything was fine.”

She said Globenyov left behind an 8-month-old daughter and a 15-year-old son.

“What will I do now? My life is over,” she said.