IDF Strikes Gaza After Rocket Fire on Southern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces fired on Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning, in retaliation for a rocket fired from the coastal enclave at southern Israel.

The rocket fired from the Strip landed in an empty field near the Gaza border towns of Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza. It was the first time in exactly one month that a rocket has been fired from Gaza at Israel.

The IDF strikes targeted a rocket manufacturing factory and a terror tunnel in southern Gaza, according to the military.

“The workshop is used as a main site for making most of the group’s rockets in the Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said that it targeted the Israeli jets with anti-aircraft fire and surface-to-air missiles.