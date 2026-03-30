IDF Suspends Netzah Yisrael Battalion After Assault on CNN Crew in West Bank

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suspended all operational activity of reserve Battalion 941 “Netzah Yisrael” following an internal investigation into an incident in which soldiers assaulted a CNN crew in the West Bank, the military said Monday.

The decision was ordered by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir after findings pointed to failures in the conduct of soldiers during the encounter with journalists.

Zamir described the incident as a serious breach of military standards. “This is a grave ethical incident that is out of line with IDF norms and values. We all swore the soldier’s oath upon enlistment. Weapons are to be used solely for the purpose of carrying out the mission and never for revenge.”

“This is a serious ethical incident that does not align with IDF norms and values; we will not accept such incidents.”

A senior military official called it “a very bad and serious incident. The statements damaged the IDF’s legitimacy and tarnished Israel.”

According to the investigation, the CNN crew had been covering the establishment of an outpost when soldiers from the battalion detained and assaulted them.

During the incident, a soldier was recorded telling a reporter that the entire West Bank belongs to Jews and that they were seeking “revenge” for the death of Yehuda Sherman.

The crew had been covering the establishment of the outpost when they were detained and assaulted, according to the investigation. The soldier who spoke of revenge will be dismissed, while a criminal investigation may be opened against another soldier if he is found to have acted violently.

According to sources familiar with the details, the suspension of the battalion was intended to deter soldiers, though fighters in the unit reportedly found the collective punishment shocking.