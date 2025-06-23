IDF Targets Iranian Airbases and Missile Sites in Major Strike Operation

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a large-scale air operation across Iran on Sunday, targeting military airbases and missile infrastructure to neutralize what Israeli officials described as immediate threats to the country’s security. The strikes, involving more than 20 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, hit six airfields and military sites in western, central, and eastern Iran.

According to the IDF, the coordinated operation aimed to cripple Iran’s ability to launch aerial and missile attacks. Airstrikes focused on locations including Dezful and Isfahan, destroying 15 military aircraft and helicopters, including US-made F-14 and F-5 fighter jets, as well as AH-1 Cobra helicopters. Many of the aircraft were reportedly positioned for imminent use.

One refueling aircraft was also destroyed, and several runways and underground hangars were damaged. The IDF reported additional strikes on surface-to-surface missile facilities near Kermanshah, where six launchers were believed to be ready to fire.

“This was a preemptive and defensive mission,” an IDF spokesperson said, emphasizing that Israel sought to maintain air superiority and prevent further escalation. The military confirmed that one Israeli drone was shot down during the strikes.