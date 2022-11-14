Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IDF Troops Shoot, Kill Palestinian Woman in Accelerating Car
The car that was carrying 19-year-old Sana al-Tal, who was shot by Israeli forces in the town of Beitunia, near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, on November 14, 2022; the soldiers said the car was accelerating toward them after they signaled for it to stop. (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
West Bank
Palestinian killed
IDF Soldiers

IDF Troops Shoot, Kill Palestinian Woman in Accelerating Car

The Media Line Staff
11/14/2022

Israel Defense Forces troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman, 19, when the car she was in accelerated toward the soldiers. It is not clear whether she was driving the car or was a passenger. The incident took place early on Monday morning during an IDF arrest raid in the West Bank city of Beitunia. The IDF said that its soldiers signaled to the car to stop and then opened fire after it accelerated toward them.

The woman was identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as Sanaa at-Tal, 19, from the southern West Bank city of ad-Dhahiriya; she was shot in the head, according to the ministry. A second person, Anas Hassouneh, 26, was injured and arrested in the shooting, according to reports. He was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical center for treatment.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.