IDF Troops Shoot, Kill Palestinian Woman in Accelerating Car

Israel Defense Forces troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman, 19, when the car she was in accelerated toward the soldiers. It is not clear whether she was driving the car or was a passenger. The incident took place early on Monday morning during an IDF arrest raid in the West Bank city of Beitunia. The IDF said that its soldiers signaled to the car to stop and then opened fire after it accelerated toward them.

The woman was identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as Sanaa at-Tal, 19, from the southern West Bank city of ad-Dhahiriya; she was shot in the head, according to the ministry. A second person, Anas Hassouneh, 26, was injured and arrested in the shooting, according to reports. He was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical center for treatment.