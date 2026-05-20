IDF Warns ultra-Orthodox Draft Evasion Could Reach 90,000 With Possible 10% Reduction in Combat Forces

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) official warned Wednesday that the number of ultra-Orthodox Israelis eligible for military service but not enlisted could soon reach as many as 90,000, as lawmakers debated a controversial draft exemption bill ahead of a preliminary vote on dissolving the Knesset.

Speaking during discussions on the military draft legislation, Brig. Gen. Shay Tayeb, head of the IDF’s Manpower Planning and Administration Division, said the military was facing a growing personnel shortage alongside rising numbers of draft evaders.

“We will very soon reach the range of 80,000 to 90,000 draft evaders. This is a legal problem,” Tayeb said. “We need about 12,000 soldiers, including some 7,500 combat troops. The need is first and foremost operational.”

The coalition’s ultra-Orthodox draft exemption bill was again being discussed Wednesday by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee amid political tensions surrounding a possible preliminary vote to dissolve parliament.

According to figures presented during the discussion, approximately 1,850 Haredi soldiers enlisted during the first half of the current draft year. While officials described the number as a record, it remains significantly below the annual target of 4,800 recruits.

Tayeb also addressed the burden on reservists, saying the military aims to limit reserve duty to no more than 60 days annually. “Today we are at 80 to 100 days of reserve duty,” he said.

Separately, regular military service is scheduled to be reduced from 32 months to 30 months beginning in January 2027 unless legislation changes the policy.

Addressing the expected impact, Tayeb warned: “If we implement this in January 2027, we will see a roughly 10% drop in the size of the IDF’s combat force.”