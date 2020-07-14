Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Russian and Turkish armored vehicles are shown on July 7 during a joint patrol of northwestern Syria’s M4 highway in rebel-held Idlib Province. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Russian troops
Turkish troops
improvised explosive device
IED
Idlib province
wounded
civil war
rebels
Bashar al-Assad

IED Wounds Russian, Turkish Soldiers on Joint Patrol in Syria

The Media Line Staff
07/14/2020

An improvised explosive device (IED) has wounded at least three Russian soldiers and an indeterminate number of Turkish troops carrying out a joint patrol in Syria’s northwestern Idlib Province. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, the device blew up shortly before 9 a.m. Syria time on Tuesday. The joint patrols along Syria’s strategic M4 highway were launched in March after Moscow and Ankara arrived at a cease-fire agreement as part of a Syrian government offensive. The offensive, launched in December, has been aimed at routing out rebels in a more-than nine-year civil war against the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Russia has had troops in the area on Assad’s behalf, while Turkey has been backing anti-Assad fighters. The province is one of the last rebel-held areas.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.