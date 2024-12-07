Imran Khan Announces Civil Disobedience Movement, Urges Halt to Remittances

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a civil disobedience movement set to begin on December 14. From his X account, Khan called for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and the formation of a judicial commission to transparently investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

On May 9, PTI protests erupted following Khan’s arrest, sparking violent clashes with security forces. Many PTI leaders and workers were detained, with the party alleging a conspiracy to suppress their movement. On November 26, a large PTI demonstration in Islamabad demanded Khan’s release and that of other workers. The government responded forcefully, with PTI claiming several protesters were killed or injured and hundreds imprisoned, though officials deny these accusations.

Khan outlined his plan in his statement: “In the first phase of the civil disobedience movement, we will appeal to overseas Pakistanis to limit remittances and initiate a boycott campaign. In the second phase, we will escalate further.” He accused the state of establishing a dictatorship and called on the Supreme Court to intervene, alleging that political workers were targeted and hundreds remain missing.

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, urged overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances if demands are unmet. “The system you believe functions due to the IMF is actually sustained by the hard work of overseas Pakistanis,” she said.

Remittances are vital to Pakistan’s economy, contributing $11.8 billion from July to October 2024, according to the State Bank. Experts are divided on Khan’s call; while some argue families will prioritize their needs, others warn a significant drop in remittances could destabilize the economy.

PTI senior leader Shoaib Shaheen criticized the government, judiciary, and electoral process, claiming the current administration disregarded the people’s will. “What other option do we have but civil disobedience?” he said.