Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In 1st, Gallup Finds More Democrats Sympathize With Palestinians Over Israelis
Palestinians carry the body of 26-year-old Yazan Afaneh , who was killed by Israeli forces, during his funeral ceremony at the Qalandiya Refugee Camp in al-Bireh in the West Bank on September 1, 2022. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Gallup
Democrats
Palestinians
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

In 1st, Gallup Finds More Democrats Sympathize With Palestinians Over Israelis

The Media Line Staff
03/17/2023

A new Gallup poll had found that, for the first time, more American Democrats sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israel in the on-going conflict. According to the poll, 49% of Democrats sympathize with the Palestinians, an 11% increase in the last year, compared to 38% with Israelis.  In addition, sympathy for Palestinians from US voters identifying as independents is at an all-time high of 32%, with 49% lean toward Israelis. Some 78% of Republicans reported sympathy with Israelis compared to 11% for Palestinians, in numbers that have remained unchanged.

There are also generational differences in how US adults view the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Net sympathy toward Israel, which is the percentage sympathizing more with the Israelis than the Palestinians, is solidly positive among older generations, including baby boomers with 46 points, Generation X with 32 points and the Silent Generation with 31 points. However, millennials are now evenly divided, with 42% sympathizing more with the Palestinians and 40% with the Israelis, which is a -2 net sympathy score for Israel.

In total, sympathy toward the Palestinians among all US adults regardless of political affiliation or generation is at a new high of 31%, while the proportion not favoring a side is at a new low of 15%. The 54% of Americans sympathizing more with the Israelis is similar to last year’s 55%, the lowest since 2005.

The poll asked Americans which side they sympathize with more in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after asking for their overall opinions of Israel and Palestine in a list of close to 20 countries. It interviewed 1,008 adults, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.