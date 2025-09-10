In a First, Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones, Cites ‘Reckless’ Airspace Incursion

Poland’s prime minister said Tuesday that Polish and NATO forces shot down several Russian drones overnight after they crossed into Polish airspace, prompting a temporary shutdown of airports and an emergency military operation.

Donald Tusk told parliament the Polish military had recorded 19 incursions, with at least three or four drones destroyed by Polish and NATO aircraft. He called it the first time Russian drones had been downed over Poland. The last drone was intercepted at 6:45 a.m. local time, he said.

Authorities ordered residents in three eastern regions near the Ukrainian border to remain indoors while the operation unfolded. Airports have since reopened, and the military confirmed the mission has ended.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 415 drones overnight, along with one ballistic and 42 cruise missiles. It said eight of the unmanned aerial vehicles crossed into Polish airspace after breaching Ukraine’s border. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the incident as “another step of escalation” by Russia.

The large scale incursion has raised questions over Moscow’s intentions. Analysts note that while isolated drone strays into Poland have happened before, the entry of “several drones” simultaneously appears more deliberate. Some experts suggest it may have been a Kremlin test of NATO’s response.

Belarus, a close Russian ally that hosts Russian missiles and permitted troops to launch into Ukraine from its territory in 2022, offered a different explanation. Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko claimed on the ministry’s Telegram channel that the drones “lost their way” due to jamming of navigation systems. He said Belarusian forces shot some down over its territory, and that from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time, Belarus, Poland, and Lithuania had been exchanging information about the drones through “communication channels.”

Poland briefly shut its airspace during the operation, scrambling aircraft alongside NATO allies, including Dutch forces. Officials in Warsaw are now weighing whether the multiple incursions were intentional provocations or a result of navigation failures, as claimed by Minsk.

Russia has not yet commented.