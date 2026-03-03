In a First, Qatar Arrests 10 in IRGC-Linked Spy and Sabotage Cells

Qatari authorities said Wednesday they dismantled two networks linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), arresting 10 people accused of espionage and sabotage inside the Gulf state.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, the State Security Service said: “As part of the ongoing efforts to protect the security of the State and safeguard its stability, the competent authorities have succeeded in arresting two cells operating on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard within the State of Qatar,” QNA reported.

Officials said seven of those detained had been assigned to gather intelligence on critical and military sites across the country. The remaining three were allegedly preparing acts of sabotage and had undergone drone training. Investigators said they seized communications equipment as well as data and coordinates tied to sensitive facilities.

“During investigations, the suspects admitted to their affiliation with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and to being assigned espionage and sabotage missions,” QNA reported. The State Security Service called on citizens and residents to remain alert and to notify authorities of suspicious activity.

In a separate development, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said two Iranian ballistic missiles were fired toward the country. One was intercepted by air defenses, while the other struck Al Udeid Air Base. Officials said there were no casualties.

The announcements come as Qatar and other Gulf states have faced several days of Iranian missile and drone attacks amid the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Qatari officials said security agencies have been operating around the clock to counter threats and ensure public safety.

These arrests represent the first time Doha has publicly accused the I of directing espionage operations within its territory, marking a notable shift in tone as tensions escalate across the region.