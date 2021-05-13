In Call to Abbas, Blinken Condemns Hamas Attacks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the current violence, according to a readout from the US State Department. Blinken offered his best wishes for the Eid al-Fitr holiday and that “peace and calm may prevail.”

“The Secretary and the President discussed the violence in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, and the Secretary expressed his condolences for the lives lost as a result. The Secretary condemned the rocket attacks and emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and bring the current violence to an end,” according to the readout.

Blinken also told Abbas that “Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security and prosperity.”