Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In First, 98 Female Judges Sworn in to Egypt’s State Council
Female judges attend their swearing-in ceremony at Egypt's State Council in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 19, 2021. The 98 women who took the constitutional oath on Tuesda ybecame the first female judges at Egypt's State Council, one of the country's main judicial bodies. (Yu Fuqing/Xinhua via Getty Images)
News Updates
Egypt
judges
Female

In First, 98 Female Judges Sworn in to Egypt’s State Council

The Media Line Staff
10/20/2021

Ninety-eight female judges were sworn in on Tuesday in Cairo to Egypt’s State Council, one of the country’s main judicial bodies. They are the first women ever to serve on the bench in the State Council in all of its 75 years. The State Council is an independent judicial body that mainly handles administrative disputes, disciplinary cases and appeals, and reviews draft laws or contracts to which the government or a government body is a party.

Women have repeatedly applied to work as judges on the council, but were rejected, The Associated Press reported. The naming of the new female judges comes after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in March called for the appointment of female judges to the State Council. Sisi ordered all state ministries and agencies to fully support the State Council and to create the appropriate work environment for the female judges.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.