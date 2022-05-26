In GCC First, Embassy in Bahrain Celebrates Israel’s Independence Day

Hundreds of Bahraini government officials and business leaders attended the Israeli Embassy’s Independence Day event Thursday night to celebrate the close relationship that has developed between the countries since the signing of the Abraham Accords. Israeli actor and singer Tsahi Halevi, who starred in the hit television show Fauda, and chef Doron Sasson participated in the program. The Bahraini Interior Ministry’s band played the Israeli and Bahraini national anthems. The event marks the first time that Israel has held an Independence Day celebration in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.