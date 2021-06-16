Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In Poll of Palestinians, Majority Support Armed Conflict, Hamas
Al Sousi Tower, Gaza City, May 12, 2021. (Hazem Albaz/The Media Line)
News Updates
Palestinians
Hamas
Poll

In Poll of Palestinians, Majority Support Armed Conflict, Hamas

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2021

Some 60% of Palestinian adults in the West Bank and Gaza Strip support returning to an armed conflict against Israel and an intifada, according to a new poll. In addition, support for a one-state solution to the Palestinian-Israel conflict dropped from one-third to one-fifth in three months, likely due to the unrest between Arab and Jewish citizens of Israel, according to the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, which conducted the survey of 1,200 adults interviewed face to face in 120 randomly selected locations in the West Bank and Gaza on June 9-12. The margin of error is +/-3%.

Some 77% of those surveyed said that they believe that Hamas won the recent cross-border conflict with Israel and 65% said they believe the confrontation stopped the expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem. In addition, 94% of respondents said that they were “proud” of Gaza’s performance during the conflict.

The survey was taken several weeks after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is serving the 15th year of a four-year term as president, canceled Palestinian legislative and presidential elections, saying they could not be held unless Israel allows residents of east Jerusalem vote in physical polling stations, which Israel has not authorized.

But two-thirds of the Palestinian public believe that Abbas postponed the elections because he was concerned about their outcome, according to the survey, which also showed Abbas losing the election in three different scenarios. Meanwhile, some 53% of those surveyed said they believe that Hamas is best suited to represent and lead the Palestinian people, compared to 14% who believe that Fatah, led by President Abbas, is better suited to do so. Some 56% believe that the PA has become a burden on the Palestinian people. The poll also found that more than 70% want to hold legislative and presidential elections soon and a similar percentage wants the PA to impose elections in East Jerusalem despite Israeli objection, rather than wait for an Israeli approval.

“The current findings are not fundamentally different from similar findings we obtained in the past immediately after similar Hamas-Israel confrontations. Therefore, they might be reflecting a temporary emotional reaction that might revert back to where things stood before the confrontations. The change from emotional to normal attitudes usually takes three to six months, as can be seen in our previous polls,” the center said on its website.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.