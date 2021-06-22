Israel’s Military Chief in US Warns Against Iran Nuclear Deal

Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi warned US officials including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin against rejoining the Iran nuclear deal signed with the world powers in 2015.

Kochavi, whose term was extended by a year earlier this week, is on a four-day visit to the United States that began on Sunday.

Kochavi and the US officials discussed common challenges of the US and Israeli armies and the threat of Iran’s nuclear program as well as its support of militias in the region, according to the IDF.

“The chief of staff presented the failures of the current nuclear deal, which allow Iran to make significant advances in the coming years in the quantity and quality of centrifuges and in the amount and quality of enriched uranium, and he stressed the lack of oversight in the area of developing a nuclear weapon,” the IDF said in a statement.