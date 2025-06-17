India and Cyprus Expand Naval Cooperation, Eye Anti-Terror Collaboration

India and Cyprus announced plans on Monday to expand their defense cooperation, including joint naval operations and efforts to counter terrorism, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Nicosia—the first by an Indian leader in over 20 years.

Following a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Modi said the two countries had agreed to broaden collaboration in maritime security and cybersecurity, though specifics were not disclosed. A joint declaration issued after the talks confirmed plans for increased naval engagements, such as Indian ships visiting Cypriot ports more frequently and joint training and search-and-rescue exercises.

Modi also pointed to Cyprus’s strategic position in the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a planned trade and infrastructure network that would link South Asia with Europe through the Middle East. He described the corridor as a “potential driver of peace and prosperity.”

Christodoulides referred to Cyprus as India’s “gateway into Europe” and reaffirmed his country’s backing of the IMEC initiative. He also pledged to promote stronger ties between India and the European Union during Cyprus’s upcoming EU presidency in 2026. One of his stated goals is to push forward negotiations on a long-delayed free trade agreement between India and the EU.

The leaders also committed to setting up a mechanism for sharing intelligence and information as part of their joint approach to combating terrorism.

Modi’s visit reflects India’s growing interest in expanding its influence across the Mediterranean and strengthening its partnerships with EU member states.