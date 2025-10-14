Indonesia Denies Reports of President Prabowo Visiting Israel After Gaza Summit 

Indonesia’s government on Monday denied reports that President Prabowo Subianto was planning to visit Israel this week, rejecting claims from Israeli and regional media that preparations were underway for a historic first-ever trip by an Indonesian head of state.

The denial came after Israeli television reports, including one on Channel 12, suggested Prabowo could arrive in Israel as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. Citing unnamed regional sources, Hebrew media described the potential visit as “imminent.” Indonesian publications also referred to what they called a “sudden invitation” to the Middle East, noting that Prabowo traveled to Egypt earlier Monday to participate in the peace summit focused on consolidating the Gaza ceasefire and implementing the hostage release deal.

Foreign Minister Sugiono told local reporters there was “no such plan,” adding that the president would return directly to Jakarta after attending the Gaza peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Major Indonesian outlets, including Tempo, quickly carried the statement, reiterating that Jakarta’s foreign policy remains unchanged and that no visit to Israel was on the agenda.

The summit has drawn significant international attention, with leaders from across the region convening to discuss postwar reconstruction and security arrangements. Reuters reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not attend, despite earlier speculation that his participation had been encouraged through diplomatic channels facilitated by President Donald Trump. Axios previously detailed Trump’s role in brokering the invitation, which Netanyahu ultimately declined, citing the holiday.

Speculation about Prabowo’s outreach toward Israel has grown in recent weeks following his remarks at the United Nations in September. In that speech, he said lasting peace in the region required acknowledging Israel’s right to live in security alongside an independent Palestinian state — comments later amplified by his own office.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has never had formal diplomatic relations with Israel. A visit by Prabowo would mark a historic shift and could hint at broader normalization trends across the region, though domestic sensitivities continue to make any official engagement with Israel politically fraught.