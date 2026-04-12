International Christian Embassy Condemns Burning of Netanyahu Effigy at Spain Easter Ceremony

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem condemned an Easter ceremony in El Burgo, southern Spain, in which a seven-meter effigy depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was burned, calling the act antisemitic and urging intervention by the Catholic Church.

In a statement, ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler said the “Burning of Judas” ceremony reflects a medieval tradition historically linked to antisemitic narratives portraying Jews as greedy, Christ-killers, or inherently evil. He said such practices have no place in modern society and should be banned by the Catholic Church in line with reforms introduced during the Vatican II Council.

The organization said similar incidents have taken place in recent years in countries including Mexico, Poland, and Greece. It cited a previous case in Pruchnik, Poland, where a Judas effigy depicted as an Orthodox Jew drew widespread condemnation for invoking antisemitic imagery reminiscent of Nazi-era propaganda.

The ICEJ linked the Spain incident to broader political developments, pointing to statements by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accusing Israel of committing genocide and “exterminating” the Palestinian people, along with policy moves including calls for arms embargoes, punitive diplomatic measures, and Spain’s recognition of a Palestinian state in 2024.

“The International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem denounces this outrageous antisemitic display carried out during the most sacred celebration in the Christian calendar, that of Easter,” the statement said. It called on the Catholic Church in Spain to issue “a clear and unequivocal condemnation and apology.”

The group also urged the Vatican to reconsider what it described as one-sided criticism of Israel and to take steps to prevent similar incidents globally.

“Instead of condemning Israel and the Jews, Good Friday could be more meaningfully used to remember those Christians who ‘share in Christ’s sufferings,’” the statement said, referencing violence against Christians in Nigeria, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The ICEJ added that Easter “must never be used as an occasion to disparage Jews,” quoting the New Testament: “Salvation is from the Jews.”