International Court of Justice Proceeding With Probe of Israel
The Peace Palace, seat of the International Court of Justice, 1993. (Andrea Brizzi/United Nations)
The Media Line Staff
02/09/2023

The International Court of Justice in the Hague has announced that it is proceeding with the investigation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and announced on Wednesday the beginning timeline for the probe. The court set a deadline of July 25 for submitting written statements by state bodies and organizations, and an October deadline for comments on all of those statements.

The ICJ, also known as The World Court, is the main judicial body of the United Nations. Advisory opinions of the World Court are not binding but they do influence international opinions and actions.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2022 voted to ask the IJC in The Hague to deliver its opinion on the legal implications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel’s “annexation” of territories and the “legal status” of the occupation. The ICJ has the authority to interpret and apply international treaties and conventions, and its decisions are considered to be authoritative interpretations of international law. As such, ICJ rulings are primary sources of international law and are often used to support the development and evolution of international legal principles.

