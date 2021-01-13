Interpol Issues Red Notices for Beirut Port Explosion Suspects

Interpol, the international police force, has issued red notices for three men over the massive explosion in August at the Beirut port that left some 200 people dead.

The non-binding arrest notices issued on Tuesday were for the Russian businessman who owned the ship that brought the to 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate into the port in 2013, as well as the ship’s Russian captain, in addition to the Portuguese national who allegedly bought the ammonium nitrate from a factory in Georgia, Al Jazeera reported.

Lebanese political, security and judicial officials failed to remove the explosive material from a hangar in the port for six years despite repeated warnings, according to the report. The Aug. 4, 2020 explosion decimated the port and caused serious death and damage throughout Beirut. Some 6,000 people were injured.

An investigation into the explosion, headed by Judge Fadi Sawan, has been suspended as some lawmakers charged with criminal negligence seek to have the judge removed.