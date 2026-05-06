‘Intifada Revolution’: Protesters Clash With NYPD Outside Synagogue Hosting Israeli Real Estate Event

Anti-Zionist demonstrators clashed with New York City police Tuesday night outside Park East Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side during a protest targeting an Israeli real estate event held at the synagogue.

According to footage from the scene, roughly 100 protesters carrying Palestinian flags and beating drums gathered about half a block from the synagogue, chanting “Palestine will never die” and “Stop the sale of stolen land.”

Additional chants heard during the protest included: “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it,” “End the settler Zionist state,” “Death to the IDF,” and, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.” Demonstrators also shouted in Arabic “From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab” while marching to drumbeats.

Video from the protest showed confrontations between demonstrators and officers from the New York City Police Department as protesters attempted to push through police barricades.

One protester was seen striking an image of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the late spiritual leader of the Chabad Hasidic movement, while others formed triangle hand signs associated with Hamas symbolism.

Protester beats on an image of the Chabad Rebbe pic.twitter.com/euQjkvc32j — Luke Tress (@luketress) May 6, 2026

A smaller group of counterprotesters gathered nearby carrying signs reading “Antizionism is a hate movement,” and “Antizionism gets Jews killed.” Some counterdemonstrators sang the Israeli national anthem, “Hatikva.”

Anti-Zionist protesters yelled at counterprotesters: “Nazis,” “pedophiles,” and “baby killers,” and told them, “Go kill yourself.”

The demonstration was organized by the anti-Israel activist group Pal-Awda NY/NJ. The group previously led a protest at the same synagogue in November during an event hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization that assists Jewish immigration from the United States to Israel.

According to the reporting notes, approximately 200 demonstrators attended the earlier protest and heckled participants entering the synagogue event.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, described in the reporting notes as a critic of Israel, had not publicly commented on Tuesday night’s protest.