Int’l Community Pledges $7.5B for Turkey, Syria Earthquake Relief
Int’l Community Pledges $7.5B for Turkey, Syria Earthquake Relief

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2023

More than 60 delegations gathered in Brussels on Monday for the “Together for the people of Turkey and Syria” International Donors’ Conference, where €7 billion ($7.5 billion) were pledged for the relief efforts of those affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck the region on February 6.

Hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the conference mobilized support for the affected people who are struggling to rebuild their lives after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and two tremors caused widespread destruction and killed over 50,000 people.

Of the total amount pledged, €6.05 billion will be provided in the form of grants and loans for Turkey, while Syria will receive €950 million in grants. The European Commission stated that over 50% of the grants, amounting to €3.6 billion, will come from the European Union member states, the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Following the event, von der Leyen expressed her appreciation for the international solidarity shown during the conference, stating that “today is a very good day for international solidarity.” The funds raised during the conference will provide much-needed aid and support for those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

