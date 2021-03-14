Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Accuses Israel of Attack on Ship in the Mediterranean
An Iranian container ship from the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line seen in the English Channel. (Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Israel
cargo ship
attack

Iran Accuses Israel of Attack on Ship in the Mediterranean

The Media Line Staff
03/14/2021

An Iranian investigator said Israel is most probably behind an attack late last week on an Iranian container ship as it traversed the Mediterranean Sea, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media.

The Shahr e Kord was hit by explosives, and was believed to have been intentionally targeted, Iran announced on Friday. The attack took place on Wednesday, causing an onboard fire that was put out by the crew.

“Considering the geographical location and the way the ship was targeted, one of the strong possibilities is that this terrorist operation was carried out by the Zionist regime,” an Iranian investigator, referring to Israel, told the semi-official Nournews, according to Reuters.

The accusation came a day after a report in the Wall Street Journal said that Israel had attacked, with mines and other weapons, about a dozen ships carrying Iranian oil to Syria.

Israel accused Iran of being behind an attack last month on an Israeli owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.