Iran Accuses Israel of Attack on Ship in the Mediterranean

An Iranian investigator said Israel is most probably behind an attack late last week on an Iranian container ship as it traversed the Mediterranean Sea, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media.

The Shahr e Kord was hit by explosives, and was believed to have been intentionally targeted, Iran announced on Friday. The attack took place on Wednesday, causing an onboard fire that was put out by the crew.

“Considering the geographical location and the way the ship was targeted, one of the strong possibilities is that this terrorist operation was carried out by the Zionist regime,” an Iranian investigator, referring to Israel, told the semi-official Nournews, according to Reuters.

The accusation came a day after a report in the Wall Street Journal said that Israel had attacked, with mines and other weapons, about a dozen ships carrying Iranian oil to Syria.

Israel accused Iran of being behind an attack last month on an Israeli owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.