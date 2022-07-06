The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Added New Demands to Rejoin Nuclear Deal, US Negotiator Says
US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley meets with Refael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, right, at the agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria on April 7, 2021. (Dean Calma / IAEA)
News Updates

Iran Added New Demands to Rejoin Nuclear Deal, US Negotiator Says

The Media Line Staff
07/06/2022

Iran has added new demands in order to come into compliance with its nuclear agreement with the world powers, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said. His comments in an interview with National Public Radio come after indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Doha last week that ended without significant progress.

“The European Union, in its role as coordinator, wanted to try one more effort, at least one more effort, and so they invited both delegations to meet with them in Doha in the hope that the Iranians would show something, some willingness to get to yes. But they seem, at this point, not capable of providing an answer. And so, it was a little bit of a – well, more than a little bit of a wasted occasion, I’d say,” Malley said. He said that Iran “added demands that I think anyone looking at this would be viewed as having nothing to do with the nuclear deal, things that they’ve wanted in the past.”

Malley also said that Iran has made progress in its push to enrich uranium. He said that Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to build a nuclear bomb, and that they have the ability to do so within just a few weeks. He added that Iran has not resumed its weaponization program, however.

Malley said there is a proposal on the table for a realistic timeline to allow both Iran and the US to return to the nuclear deal, but that it is clear that Iran has not decided whether or not it actually wants to return.

