Iran-Affiliated Hacker Group Leaks Data From Israeli LGBTQ Group

The Iran-affiliated hacker group Black Shadow, which announced on Friday that it had hacked into the servers of an Israeli web hosting company, Cyberserve, on Saturday leaked the personal data of members of the Atraf LGBT dating site, one of the company’s clients. The hacker group claims it has only released 1% of the personal user data that it has obtained.

The cyberattack by Black Shadow also hit the websites of the Israeli public transportation companies Kavim and Dan, the Pegasus tourism company and other sites such as a children’s museum, a private medical service and a blog of Kan public radio. The sites were off-line on Saturday.

The hackers reportedly have demanded a ransom in order to halt the data leaks; it is not known if Cyberserve intends to pay.

The attack comes days after a crippling cyberattack on Iran’s gas distribution system, that Iran has blamed on Israel.