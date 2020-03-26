Iran Again Denies Having Knowledge of Ex-FBI Man’s Whereabouts

A spokesman for the Iranian delegation to the United Nations says Tehran knows nothing of the whereabouts of Robert Levinson, a former US federal agent alleged to have disappeared in Iran in 2007. “Iran has always maintained that its officials have no knowledge of Mr. Levinson’s whereabouts, and that he is not in Iranian custody,” spokesman Alireza Miryous tweeted on Thursday. “Those facts have not changed.” On Wednesday, Levinson’s family issued a statement: “We recently received information from US officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody.” Last November, authorities in Iran said they knew nothing of Levinson’s location despite acknowledging that an Iranian security court was hearing a legal matter against him. Some believe that the American was on a covert mission on behalf of the CIA when he went missing.