Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Again Showing Military Might with Air Force Drills
Iranian F-14s fly in formation in 2008. (Shahram Sharifi/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
air force
Drill
Exercise
F-14s
F-4s
F-5s
Iran
Missiles
refueling

Iran Again Showing Military Might with Air Force Drills

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2020

For the second time since the middle of October, Iran’s air force has begun a military preparedness drill, with locally made drones alongside its fleet of aging US and Russian-produced aircraft. The two-day drill includes various exercises, such as air-to-air refueling and missiles being fired at targets. Forces from eight air bases are participating. This drill comes after the United Nations ended a more-than decade-long arms embargo last month. It expired under the mandate of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers despite objections from the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018. Iran is purportedly seeking to upgrade its aging US-built F-14s, F-4s and F-5s, which predate the 1979 Islamic revolution, when Islamists overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.