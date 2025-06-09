Iran Alleges Major Intel Haul From Israel, Vows To Reveal Secrets Soon

Iran claims it has pulled off a major intelligence success by obtaining a large collection of classified Israeli documents. On June 8, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib told state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) that the files include sensitive material on Israel’s nuclear program, military strategy, and foreign relations, particularly with the United States and European countries.

Khatib described the operation as one of the country’s biggest intelligence achievements. He hinted that the documents could strengthen Iran’s offensive capabilities but declined to give specific details. According to Khatib, the operation was complex, took place over an extended period, and began with infiltration. He stressed that the methods used to obtain the data were just as valuable as the documents themselves and would remain secret.

IRIB reported that the data was so extensive, it took weeks to review. Officials reportedly kept the operation quiet to ensure the safe transfer of the materials.

Khatib said Iran may release parts of the documents publicly soon, raising speculation about their potential impact on regional tensions and diplomatic relations.