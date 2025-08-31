Iran and Armenia Vow To Safeguard Strategic Ties From Outside Influence

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday urged closer coordination with Armenia to prevent outside interference in their partnership, following recent shifts in the South Caucasus. The remarks came during a meeting in Tehran with Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, where the two sides discussed regional security and economic cooperation.

Pezeshkian described his visit to Yerevan earlier this month as “successful and fruitful,” saying it resulted in constructive discussions and agreements with Armenian leaders. He noted that reassurances from Armenian officials during that trip had reduced Iran’s concerns about foreign military activity in the region. “We should move in a way so that no foreign power can disrupt the two countries’ friendly and strategic relations,” Pezeshkian said, according to his office.

The Iranian leader also called for expanding trade and joint investment projects to strengthen bilateral economic ties. Grigoryan echoed this view, calling the relationship between the two neighbors “strategic” and expressing Armenia’s readiness to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Iran. He added that Yerevan is prepared to increase the volume of economic transactions significantly.

The meeting followed the August 8 peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed in Washington, which ended their long-standing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The deal includes plans for a transit corridor across southern Armenia, with exclusive development rights given to the United States.

Iran has repeatedly warned against external involvement in the Caucasus, saying it opposes any attempts to redraw borders or alter regional geopolitics.