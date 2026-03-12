Iran and Hezbollah Launch 200 Missiles on Northern Israel and Jerusalem Area

Iran and Hezbollah launched missile attacks on Israel from multiple fronts between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, firing a barrage toward northern communities before additional missiles from Iran triggered sirens across Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

Over 100 missiles were fired into northern Israel on Wednesday in a coordinated barrage that set off warning sirens across several communities and injured five people when a rocket struck a home in the Northern Galilee.

Emergency responders said the impact damaged the residence and left five people hurt. United Hatzalah reported that four of the casualties were treated for anxiety while teams responded to the scene.

The organization also said missile fragments and shrapnel landed in several cities during the attack, and responders identified a fire that broke out in a forested area after missile debris fell there.

Air raid sirens sounded throughout northern Israel as the missiles approached, sending residents to shelters while emergency crews handled reports of impacts and debris.

Hezbollah has launched about 200 rockets at Israel since Wednesday, according to the military, which said around 120 entered Israeli airspace while about 80 fell short before reaching Israeli territory.

Sirens were activated across greater Jerusalem, the Shfela, and the Jordan Valley on Thursday morning after missiles were launched from Iran.

Israeli air defense systems intercepted the incoming projectiles, and no injuries were immediately reported.

Emergency centers received reports of an impact on a road near Har Gilo and of interceptor debris falling in Jerusalem’s Mamilla neighborhood.

Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military was reinforcing its forces in the north. Zamir said additional units, including the Golani Brigade, would be deployed to the region.

According to military planning, the IDF is preparing a campaign involving roughly 1,000 strikes in Lebanon, focusing in particular on the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Before the attacks, Israeli officials told CNN they expected a “significant expansion” of strikes from Lebanon and Iran as tensions continued to escalate.