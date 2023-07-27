Donate
Iran and Turkey Discuss Cross-Border Cooperation, Bilateral Relations
The Media Line Staff
07/27/2023

Iran’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, met with the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Iran, Hicabi Kırlangıç, in Tehran on Wednesday to talk about expanding cooperation across their shared border. The meeting, reported by the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, explored the possibility of creating a working group focused on improving relations between Iranian and Turkish border provinces.

Vahidi advocated for increased bilateral collaboration in various sectors, including managing foreign nationals’ affairs, fighting organized crime, and countering arms trafficking. He expressed hope for the growth of Iranian-Turkish relations during Kırlangıç’s tenure, asserting that this would benefit regional peace and stability. Vahidi emphasized that regional issues should be resolved through local interaction, without the interference of foreign powers.

Kırlangıç responded, saying that the longstanding relationship between Iran and Turkey was “age-old and friendly,” and advocated for increased bilateral cooperation in border trade, security, tourism, and counterterrorism.

