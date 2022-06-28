Iran Applies to Join BRICS Groups of Countries With Emerging Economies

Iran has applied to become a member of BRICS, the group of countries with emerging economies. ,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the announcement on Monday. BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Argentina also reportedly has applied to join BRICS, according to Reuters.

An Iranian membership in BRICS “would result in added values for both sides,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, Reuters reported.

“While the White House was thinking about what else to turn off in the world, ban or spoil, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.