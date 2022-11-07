Iran Arrests 152 People, Seizes 792 Kilos of Drugs in Raids Across Hormuzgan

In a series of anti-drug operations across the southern province of Hormuzgan over the previous 72 hours, Iran’s police arrested 15 drug traffickers, three narcotics distributors, and 134 addicts, and confiscated 792 kilograms of illegal drugs found in four vehicles, the semioffical Mehr news agency reported on Sunday. Provincial Police Commander Gholamreza Jafari said most of the seized drugs – 94% by weight – were opium, but the illegal materials also included 40 kilograms of hashish, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 4 kilograms of various other banned substances.