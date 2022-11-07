Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Arrests 152 People, Seizes 792 Kilos of Drugs in Raids Across Hormuzgan
News Updates
drug trafficking
Iran
Arrests

Iran Arrests 152 People, Seizes 792 Kilos of Drugs in Raids Across Hormuzgan

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2022

In a series of anti-drug operations across the southern province of Hormuzgan over the previous 72 hours, Iran’s police arrested 15 drug traffickers, three narcotics distributors, and 134 addicts, and confiscated 792 kilograms of illegal drugs found in four vehicles, the semioffical Mehr news agency reported on Sunday. Provincial Police Commander Gholamreza Jafari said most of the seized drugs – 94% by weight – were opium, but the illegal materials also included 40 kilograms of hashish, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 4 kilograms of various other banned substances.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.