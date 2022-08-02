The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Arrests Baha’i Members on Claims of Spying for Israel
The Seat of the Universal House of Justice in Haifa, Israel, 27 April 2005. (Tom Habibi/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Israel
espionage
Intelligence Ministry

Iran Arrests Baha’i Members on Claims of Spying for Israel

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2022

Iran has arrested members of the Baha’i religion on suspicion of having spied for Israel, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry revealed on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the members were linked to the Universal House of Justice, the nine-member supreme ruling body of the Baháʼí faith. The Seat of the Universal House of Justice, along with other Baha’i institutions and shrines, is located in Haifa, Israel. The ministry said the arrestees had gathered intelligence in Iran and transferred it to Israel.

The ministry did not say how many people were arrested.

The representative of the Baha’i International Community to the UN, Diane Alai, condemned the arrests on Twitter.

Alai later reported to the media that 13 Baha’is had been “suddenly arrested in raids on the homes and businesses of 52 Baha’is across the country.”

The Baha’i religion was founded in the 1860s by Persian nobleman Mírzá Ḥusayn-ʻAlí Núrí, known as Baháʼu’lláh. Followers of the religion consider Baháʼu’lláh to be a prophet.

Iran, a Shi’ite Islamic state, does not recognize the Baha’i faith as an independent religion but treats its followers as Muslim apostates. Baha’is are often seen as spies for Israel due to the religion’s world center being located in Haifa, where a forerunner of Baháʼu’lláh known as the Báb is buried. Baháʼu’lláh is buried in nearby Acre.

Members of the group have complained of persecution in Iran since the religion’s founding in the mid-1800s. Around 300,000 Baha’is currently live in Iran; more than 30,000 have immigrated to other countries.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.