Iran Arrests Group With Claimed Links to Mossad on Terror Charges
News Updates
Iran
Israel
Mossad

Iran Arrests Group With Claimed Links to Mossad on Terror Charges

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2022

Iran said on Saturday that its security forces dismantled a group linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad after the group allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran.

Members of the group entered Iran through the Iraqi Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives, according to Iran’s state-run TV.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which oversees Mossad, declined to comment.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry did not say how many people were arrested and did not disclose their nationality.

Last month, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency claimed three people arrested in April had links to Israel’s Mossad and had missions to kill Iranian nuclear scientists.

In May, an unexplained incident struck the Parchin military complex, a weapons development base east of Tehran, killing an engineer and injuring another employee. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps later said the incident was “industrial sabotage.”

