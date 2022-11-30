Iran Arrests ‘Spy Agents’ on Charges of Working With US Intelligence

Intelligence agents of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have arrested several people who, the IRGC claims, were in contact with US intelligence services during the recent anti-government protests across the Islamic Republic. IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief Ali Fadavi spoke of the arrests at a gathering of IRGC medical unit commanders in Tehran on Tuesday, semiofficial Mehr news agency reported. The IRGC handed over the arrested “spy agents,” who acted as “the enemy’s network leaders” in the recent unrest, to Iran’s judicial authorities, Fadavi said. “These people were not only related to the Iran International [TV channel], which operates under the enemy’s spy services but were also related to the US intelligence and spy services,” Mehr quoted Fadvi as saying. Iran International is a Saudi-funded, London-based Persian-language TV news channel that Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has declared a “terrorist organization.”