Iran Arrests Suspects in Connection to Student Poisonings Across 5 Provinces
Iran Arrests Suspects in Connection to Student Poisonings Across 5 Provinces

The Media Line Staff
03/07/2023

Iranian authorities have arrested suspects in connection with the recent spate of student poisonings in five provinces across the country, according to a statement by Majid Mir-Ahmadi, the deputy interior minister. The minister confirmed that the cases are being closely examined from different angles and promised that the results of the investigation will be made public. He also revealed that some of the incidents were caused by “unintentional” actions, with those responsible having received appropriate warnings to prevent a recurrence.

Iran’s Interior, Intelligence, Health, and Education ministries, as well as police and intelligence forces, among other departments, are participating in the investigations.

Since November 2021, over 700 students in more than 30 schools across Iran have experienced symptoms of poisoning, with most having been discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment. The first case was reported in Qom Province, where 18 schoolgirls were hospitalized. Other schools in Qom, as well as in the western provinces of Lorestan, Ardabil, and Kermanshah, and in the capital, Tehran, have also reported similar cases.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on law enforcement on Monday to apprehend those responsible for the student poisonings, vowing to ensure maximum punishment for the perpetrators.

