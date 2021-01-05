This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Iran Asks Interpol to Arrest Trump and 47 Other US Officials
News Updates
Iran
Interpol
Qasem Soleimani

Iran Asks Interpol to Arrest Trump and 47 Other US Officials

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2021

Iran has asked Interpol to arrest US President Donald Trump and 47 other American officials for their roles in the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The request to the international police to issue the so-called Red Notices was announced on Tuesday in Tehran by the country’s judiciary spokesman, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili. The request comes near the first anniversary of the US drone strike that killed Soleimani, head of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on the highway leading to the Baghdad airport.

“The culprits have been identified and 48 people involved in the incident, including the US president who was the main culprit, as well as commanders and officials at the Pentagon and forces in the region, have been identified,” Esmaeili said, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

It is the second Iranian request for an international arrest warrant for Trump and other US officials, many in the Pentagon and US Central Command. The first request, made in June, was rejected by Interpol.

