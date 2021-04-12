Iran Blames Israel for Natanz Attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has blamed Israel for an alleged attack on the country’s Natanz nuclear site that disrupted its electrical distribution grid, and has vowed revenge. He also said that the alleged attack will not stop Iran from participating in talks with the world powers to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions … they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists,” Zarif was quoted by State television as saying, Reuters reported.

He also said that Iran would strengthen Natanz, and operate more advanced centrifuges.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the incident, which occurred a day after the plant started operating new advanced nuclear centrifuges that are able to enrich uranium faster, a further breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.