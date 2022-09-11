The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Calls European Countries’ Criticism on Nuclear Deal ‘Unconstructive’
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
World powers

Iran Calls European Countries’ Criticism on Nuclear Deal ‘Unconstructive’

The Media Line Staff
09/11/2022

Iran called a statement issued by Germany, France and the United Kingdom, all world powers that are party to the  2015 Iran nuclear deal, “unconstructive” and “regrettable.” The three European countries on Saturday issued a joint statement saying they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive the nuclear deal.

The statement comes after Iran demanded as part of negotiations toward reviving the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, stop its investigation into traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared nuclear sites. The demand was part of Iran’s response to the European Union’s proposed text to revive the agreement.

It is “regrettable that the three European countries have taken a step in the path of the Zionist regime to defeat the negotiations with this ill-considered statement. If such an approach continues, they must also accept responsibility for its results,” according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, reported by state media. “The three European countries are advised to play a more active role in providing solutions to end the few disagreements that remain.”

The statement was in response to the European countries’ statement: “This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPOA. Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPOA.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.