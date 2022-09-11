Iran Calls European Countries’ Criticism on Nuclear Deal ‘Unconstructive’

Iran called a statement issued by Germany, France and the United Kingdom, all world powers that are party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, “unconstructive” and “regrettable.” The three European countries on Saturday issued a joint statement saying they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive the nuclear deal.

The statement comes after Iran demanded as part of negotiations toward reviving the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, stop its investigation into traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared nuclear sites. The demand was part of Iran’s response to the European Union’s proposed text to revive the agreement.

It is “regrettable that the three European countries have taken a step in the path of the Zionist regime to defeat the negotiations with this ill-considered statement. If such an approach continues, they must also accept responsibility for its results,” according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, reported by state media. “The three European countries are advised to play a more active role in providing solutions to end the few disagreements that remain.”

The statement was in response to the European countries’ statement: “This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPOA. Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPOA.”