Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Calls for Full Prisoner Exchange with US
Ready for offers. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (Carlos Barria/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran-US
prisoner exchanges
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Council on Foreign Relations
Middle East

Iran Calls for Full Prisoner Exchange with US

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Tehran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States. “We are prepared to exchange all of them and all those who have been kept in jail. I repeat, we can exchange all prisoners. Period,” he told the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations during a Monday videoconference. Iran is holding Americans, some with dual Iranian citizenship, in its prisons, often accusing them of espionage, while Iranians jailed in the US are generally charged with breaking sanctions re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after Washington withdrew from a 2015 multilateral agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. As the United Nations General Assembly kicks off its latest session this week, the two sides are increasing their public rhetoric. At least two US-Iran prisoner exchanges have taken place during the past few years. At the end of 2018, the Islamic Republic freed Xiyue Wang, held for three years on spying charges, in return for the US freeing Massoud Soleimani, a hematologist accused of conspiring to smuggle bio-tech material to Iran. This summer, Tehran freed Navy veteran Michael White after two years in prison for having insulted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in exchange for Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari and Iranian-American physician Majid Taheri, both having been held in the US for violations of tech-export regulations. Iran denies having held Robert Levinson, a retired FBI agent said to have been on a CIA mission to Iran when he disappeared in 2007. He is now believed to have died in captivity.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.